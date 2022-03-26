Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after buying an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

NYSE:WM traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.28. 1,106,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,099. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.15 and a 200 day moving average of $155.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.