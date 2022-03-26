Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.5% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after acquiring an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,110,832,000 after acquiring an additional 231,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,649,085,000 after acquiring an additional 70,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,728. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $217.99 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $205.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

