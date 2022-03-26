Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after buying an additional 276,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,439,000 after purchasing an additional 162,211 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,419,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.80. 246,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $192.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,897 shares of company stock worth $49,983,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

