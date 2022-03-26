Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Entegris makes up approximately 1.2% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337,429 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after acquiring an additional 621,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 604,249 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,411,000 after acquiring an additional 436,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,510,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,116,000 after acquiring an additional 325,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

ENTG stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.89. 788,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,385. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

