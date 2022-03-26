Genus (LON:GNS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,818.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,818 ($37.10) and last traded at GBX 2,822 ($37.15), with a volume of 29392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,922 ($38.47).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,740 ($75.57) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,534.29 ($72.86).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,355.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,581.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 10.30 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Genus’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

About Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

