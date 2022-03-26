Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) will post $60.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.80 million and the lowest is $59.32 million. Glaukos posted sales of $67.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $270.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.88 million to $270.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $306.15 million, with estimates ranging from $302.48 million to $310.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

GKOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

GKOS traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.62. 279,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.47. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $98.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 120.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after buying an additional 2,076,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Glaukos by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,237,000 after purchasing an additional 56,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Glaukos by 17,470.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 668,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $29,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.