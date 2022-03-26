Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $680.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.
GLCNF stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. Glencore has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $6.81.
Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glencore (GLCNF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.