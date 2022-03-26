Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $680.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

GLCNF stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. Glencore has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $6.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

