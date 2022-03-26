Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $31.37 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.