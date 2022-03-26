Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.18. Globant reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $6.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 54.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Globant by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $351,369,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Globant by 25.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,541,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Globant by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,069,000 after buying an additional 31,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globant by 101.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $270.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.33. Globant has a 12-month low of $192.59 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.