GoByte Price Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $106,237.51 and approximately $94.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 84.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

