Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $226.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.41.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.30.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.