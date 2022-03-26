Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $242,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at $90,316,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 42,431 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares during the last quarter.

IYH opened at $286.16 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.98 and a 1 year high of $302.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.14.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

