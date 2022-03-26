Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Makes New $202,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $32,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,822.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.84 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

