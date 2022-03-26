Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.64

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 23351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. The firm had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

