Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.31 million and a PE ratio of -10.89. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Royalty (GROY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.