Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 47.04%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,776. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 million, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.07.
Several research firms have weighed in on AUMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Golden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
