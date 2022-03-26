Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 47.04%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,776. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 million, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) by 305.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,209 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Golden Minerals worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

