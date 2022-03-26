Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

GRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Graybug Vision from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.19.

NASDAQ GRAY opened at $1.30 on Friday. Graybug Vision has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

