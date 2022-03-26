Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.08

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and traded as low as $13.74. Green Plains Partners shares last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 26,483 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $327.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.92%.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes acquired 3,500 shares of Green Plains Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $48,265.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

