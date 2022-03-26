Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

GHL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.13.

NYSE GHL opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.24 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 19,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.