GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Stock Price Down 4.9%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.45 and last traded at C$8.56. Approximately 75,767 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 47,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.
Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.90. The firm has a market cap of C$191.01 million and a P/E ratio of -13.59.
About GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV)
GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
