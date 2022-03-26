Growth DeFi (GRO) One Day Volume Hits $24,291.00

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $24,291.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Growth DeFi coin can now be purchased for $9.31 or 0.00020963 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00035534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00112231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GRO is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,577 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Growth DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Growth DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

