Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $198.95

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $198.95 and traded as high as $215.38. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $215.06, with a volume of 39,752 shares changing hands.

ASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $327.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.02 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 34.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,288,000 after purchasing an additional 226,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 124,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after acquiring an additional 75,052 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

