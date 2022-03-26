Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
GGAL opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.74.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia (Get Rating)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
