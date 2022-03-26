Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

GGAL opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

