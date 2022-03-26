Guess? (NYSE:GES) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

GES has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 944,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,842. Guess? has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after acquiring an additional 156,766 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 4,938.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after buying an additional 829,695 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 839,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,031,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

