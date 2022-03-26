Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.82 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 230,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 18,154.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 91,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 91,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 20.4% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $45.80 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

