Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Invests $2.96 Million in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total transaction of $2,466,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $2,289,727.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,437 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $138.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.52. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

