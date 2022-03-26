Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 250,642 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 108,074 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 106,699 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $133.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.63.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.58.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

