Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,500 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.98 and its 200-day moving average is $190.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.78. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.91 and a 52-week high of $337.34.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.05.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

