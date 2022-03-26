Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,677 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in AES by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in AES by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in AES by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 34,602 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AES opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

