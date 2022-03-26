H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 1,138.6% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HCYT opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.02. H-CYTE has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.29.
H-CYTE Company Profile (Get Rating)
