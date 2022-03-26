H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 1,138.6% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCYT opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.02. H-CYTE has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.29.

Get H-CYTE alerts:

H-CYTE Company Profile (Get Rating)

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H-CYTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H-CYTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.