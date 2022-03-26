Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 201.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 431,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,359 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period.

PDBC opened at $18.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73.

