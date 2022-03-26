Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 1,054 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.20.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $349.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.