Hancock Whitney Corp Has $11.22 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 47,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 58,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $176.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $465.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.