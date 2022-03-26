Hancock Whitney Corp Has $773,000 Stock Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 1,586.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 8,018.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

