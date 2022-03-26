Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,817,000 after buying an additional 1,054,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $100,376,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $87.45 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

