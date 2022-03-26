Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 529 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 26,822 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,222,000 after buying an additional 442,700 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,544,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $60.51 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BECN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

