Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,166,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 544,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

Shares of DFS opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.88. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $90.33 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

