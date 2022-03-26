Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,622,000 after buying an additional 799,515 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 110.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after buying an additional 279,338 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $25,544,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $25,497,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $155.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.49. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.56 and a 12-month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.33 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

