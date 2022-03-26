Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Entegris by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after buying an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENTG opened at $136.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.60. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

