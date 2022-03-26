Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 171 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 605.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $94.02 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.