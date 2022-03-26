Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 52,550 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,550 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 202,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 80,980 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 287,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 67,413 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $2,868,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $45.51.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.