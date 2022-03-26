Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 85 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 44.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,984,000 after purchasing an additional 574,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $67,950,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:MMM opened at $150.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Mizuho lowered their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.73.
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
