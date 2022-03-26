Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harbor Custom Development had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 27.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCDI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 147,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $32.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. Harbor Custom Development has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 562.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region; Austin, Texas; Sacramento, California; and Punta Gorda, Florida. The company is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sale, and management of various residential projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.