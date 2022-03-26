Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $949,022.20 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $949,022.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $329,654.88.

On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $295,094.80.

HRMY opened at $51.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,593 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $726,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRMY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.