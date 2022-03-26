Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Up 4% Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $74.08 million and approximately $17.84 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $110.09 or 0.00247950 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011538 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000088 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 690,075 coins and its circulating supply is 672,881 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

