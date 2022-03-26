HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.46.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 921,530 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,961,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 587,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 890,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 398,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

