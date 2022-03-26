HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Shares of APTO stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.46.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 921,530 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,961,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 587,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 890,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 398,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
