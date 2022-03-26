HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

APTO opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,070.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

