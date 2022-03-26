HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.
APTO opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,070.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
