HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s current price.

HCWB stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. HCW Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HCW Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in HCW Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCW Biologics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 21,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in HCW Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in HCW Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

