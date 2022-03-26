Head to Head Comparison: Katapult (KPLT) & Its Rivals

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is one of 23 public companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Katapult to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Katapult and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 1 1 0 2.50 Katapult Competitors 176 712 1054 82 2.51

Katapult presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 181.39%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.43%. Given Katapult’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Katapult is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Katapult and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult $303.11 million -$31.93 million 46.21 Katapult Competitors $1.64 billion $136.53 million 8.51

Katapult’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Katapult. Katapult is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Katapult shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Katapult has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Katapult’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult 4.56% -49.48% -5.99% Katapult Competitors 13.22% -0.76% 5.48%

Summary

Katapult competitors beat Katapult on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Katapult (Get Rating)

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

