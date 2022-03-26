Head-To-Head Survey: Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 94.29% 9.19% 6.33% Range Resources 14.05% 31.21% 7.94%

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Range Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advantage Energy and Range Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $392.56 million 3.30 $328.35 million $1.64 4.14 Range Resources $2.93 billion 2.82 $411.78 million $1.49 21.15

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Energy. Advantage Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Range Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Advantage Energy and Range Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88 Range Resources 1 10 7 0 2.33

Advantage Energy currently has a consensus price target of $9.38, indicating a potential upside of 38.13%. Range Resources has a consensus price target of $25.29, indicating a potential downside of 19.73%. Given Advantage Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than Range Resources.

Summary

Range Resources beats Advantage Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Range Resources (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

